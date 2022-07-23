Pervez Elahi, the leader of the PML-Q and PTI’s candidate for the position of chief minister, criticised Dost Mazari, the deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly, on Friday for rendering a contentious decision regarding the election of the chief minister of Punjab, claiming that he is in violation of Article 6 for violating the Constitution.

Pervez Elahi spoke to the reporters in front of the Supreme Court Lahore Registry after arriving there to submit a lawsuit challenging the decision.He asserted that “Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari had violated the Constitution and engaged in contempt of court.”



Pervez Elahi claimed that inside the Punjab assembly building, Dost Mazari had once more contacted the police.The court had instructed the police not to enter the premises this time, he continued.In the assembly’s April 16 session, “police were also called,”



The PML-Q leader claimed that they had won the election because the parliamentary party had chosen him to run for chief minister of Punjab in response to the Punjab deputy speaker’s decision.Even traitors couldn’t do what he [Deputy Speaker PA] has done, and no one has ever done such things in history, said Elahi, adding, “Deputy Speaker says neither I nor my party can vote for me.”

After a thrilling day, Hamza Shahbaz of the PML-N won the election for Punjab chief minister by three votes over the PTI’s nominee on Friday.

Dost Mazari disregarded 10 votes cast by PML-Q members in favour of Elahi because they were “against the party line,” citing the Supreme Court’s ruling on Article 63A of the Constitution.