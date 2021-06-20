LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said doors were open for Mohammad Amir to return to national team if he came out of retirement and produced strong performances.

“I was the captain when Mohammad Amir made his comeback in the international cricket. Last year we took him to England when I was not only the head coach but also the chief selector. He was dropped due to his performances and injuries. Subsequently, he announced his retirement. If he comes out of retirement and performs, then the doors are open for him, like any other player,” Misbah said while addressing a media conference at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday

The head coach reiterated playing against the top-ranked sides will provide Pakistan team enough practice to prepare well for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

“I’m taking it (tours to England and West Indies) positively and it’s a great opportunity for me as a coach and for us as a team, which could help us to get better prepare before the World Cup,”.

“With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup around the corner, we are fortunate to get an opportunity to showcase our skills against the 20-over world cup and 50-over world champions over the next two months. The series against England and West Indies will be a good test case for us to know where we stand before this year’s T20 World Cup.”

Misbah highlighted the improvement in the fielding department and hoped to resolve middle-order batting concerns. “Yes, the middle-order is one of our major concerns and we have to look at it. We have made improvement in fielding department and I am sure we will overcome our middle-order department before the start of the global event.

“Overall, our fielding has shown a considerable improvement in the recent past series. There has been a lot of improvement in our fielding since the series in New Zealand. The players are taking good catches and ground fielding too has improved. “Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi are some of the better fielders in the side.”