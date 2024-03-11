The head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, says that the doors of dialogue with Israel are still open from our side.

In a televised statement, the head of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said that mediators have failed to reach a ceasefire in Gaza before Ramadan, but the door to talks with Israel is still open on behalf of Hamas.

He said that we clearly say that the one who is responsible for the non-existence of a cease-fire agreement is the occupying Israel, but we are still ready for negotiations.

Ismail Haniyeh said that Israel is not ready for Hamas’s terms, which include the release of Palestinian hostages taken during the war.

He added that Hamas wants a lasting cease-fire agreement that includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes, and access to humanitarian aid in the area to immediately address food shortages.

The Hamas leader said that if we see a clear position from the mediators, which includes the withdrawal of troops, the cessation of attacks, and the return of displaced people to their homes, then we are ready for a full agreement.

According to the Arab media, Israel has refused the full return of its troops to Gaza and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has expressed his determination to completely destroy Hamas.

According to Arab media, mediators are now preparing to move towards a new agreement after a cease-fire was not reached in Gaza before the month of Ramadan.