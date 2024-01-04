Pakistani actress and model Naveen Waqar has said that she does not want to come into the spotlight by talking about her personal life.

Actress Naveen Waqar participated in a podcast where she talked about her career and the industry.

In response to a question, the actress said that I never wanted to bring my personal life on social media.

He said that I have learned from my parents in life to keep the talk of your house to the house because when the talk goes outside the house, it will change. They cannot close their mouths, so they should keep their mouths closed.

The actress said that many people come into the spotlight by sharing their personal lives on social media, but I don’t want that kind of spotlight, I want the spotlight to come on me because of my work.