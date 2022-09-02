“Don’t push me to the wall or I will disclose all those faces to the people who have put the country in turmoil for their interest,” PTI Chairman Imran Khan told his rivals on Thursday.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister and current head of the PTI, remarked to a crowd in Sargodha, “I have been tolerating all this for the last four months; therefore, the more you try to scare me, the more I will fight.”The former prime minister even threatened to shut down Islamabad whenever he pleased with PTI.

The PTI chairman blasted the current administration and declared that he would never accept these thieves, no matter what. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a key leader in the PML-N, responded to Imran Khan’s speech by saying,

“What Khan has been waiting for, it’s better to expose the identities as the country wants to know. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stated today the nation would force Imran to the wall for telling lies.