Actress and host Fiza Ali, while hosting her Ramadan Transmission program, openly discussed the importance, usefulness and sanctity of naats.

Fiza Ali, while strongly criticizing the mixing of song lyrics and style in naats, said that the sanctity of naats should be taken care of at all times.

Actress Fiza Ali said that listening to naats based on the lyrics and style of songs attracts the mind towards the songs.

She further said that the use of song style to praise Allah and praise Muhammad ﷺ is regrettable.

Fiza Ali said that I appeal to all TV channels and social media platforms not to promote naats based on song lyrics.

Host Fiza Ali has said that the poetry of songs is very inappropriate. Using the lyrics and style of these songs in naats is very strange.

The actress, while mentioning the Naats and Naat Khawans of the past, said that there was a time when Naats were a source of spiritual growth.