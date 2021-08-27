KARACHI: Central Information Secretary PPP-P and Member of National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that we don’t need a 256 pages report to understand the performance of this incompetent Niazi government which is based on full of lies merely.

She said during the rule of PTI government’s three years poverty has increased in Pakistan to almost 40% percent and more than 20 lacs people have been surviving their lives below the poverty line.

She further said in the last 3 years, public debt has increased 52.3% & reached at Rs 38.006 trillion which is an increase of double than what PPP took and more than half of PMLN’s share.

This she said in a statement issued by her heron today. Shazia Marri said that 40% households of this country cannot afford nutritious food and due to lack of proper food and nutrition, almost 30% children in Pakistan are malnourished while during 2019 among every newly 1000 born babies, 67 died before their 5th birthday due to lack of healthcare facilities in the country.

Ms Marri added that income earned by over 6.7 million Pakistanis has declined in the last two years and around 16,780 families in KP remain displaced after the monsoon floods that hit the province. She uttered that Imran Khan Niazi had announced the installation of a desalination plant in Karachi, but no plant was installed and Karachi is still suffering from a water crisis.

She further said that country has reached at a double-digit inflation rate which is currently averaging almost at 11% while whilst income tax has increased by 15% which is burdening over 78.3% of population of the country.

Shazia Marri said that inflation rate has also risen higher than our neighboring countries India and Bangladesh in 3 years, besides it, country recorded a trade deficit of 562,924 PKR Million in June this year and imported locally produced crops e.g. wheat. She said that the economic growth rate of the country has decreased by 29.3% and food items inflation has doubled in the past 3 years.

In 2018 it was 5.5% and in 2021 it rose to 10.48%. Ms Marri said unemployment rate has jumped from 6.2 % to 15 % and in 2020, over 20 lacs people went jobless which is almost a quarter of 1 crore jobs that this PTI government promised.

She said that circular debt has doubled and now stands at Rs 2.28 trillion while Khan celebrated not taking loan from State Bank in a year. Petrol prices have increased 25 rupees per litre and Khan and his cronies kept misleading people that it is lowest among many countries, ignoring international market and currency exchange rates.

She further said that GDP growth nosedived from 5.8% to 1.8%, electricity tariffs have also increased by a whopping 40% and moreover first time in the history of country people faced Sui gas load shedding in summers as well.