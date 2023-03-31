A grand jury in New York has indicted Donald Trump, the former US President, for payments he made to a porn actress during his campaign for president in 2016. Trump is now the first former US President to face criminal charges as a result of this unprecedented indictment.

Trump disputes all wrongdoing in connection with the allegations, which centre on payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Given that Trump is vying to win back the presidency, the charge is anticipated to have a significant effect on the current election.

Trump’s attorneys have been called by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to arrange for his surrender for an arraignment in New York. He could be charged with up to 30 counts of corporate fraud.

Trump has criticised the charges as political retaliation and election meddling, and his sons and supporters have called them a vendetta intended to derail his bid for the presidency in 2024. The indictment has been referred to as “un-American” by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who plans to oppose Trump for the Republican Party nomination. Kevin McCarthy, the senior Republican in the House of Representatives, has claimed that the indictment has caused irreparable harm to the nation.

Uncertainty surrounds how the indictment will affect Trump’s prospects of winning the presidency, with both supporters and opponents raising doubts about the case’s legal viability. The indictment is likely to increase support from Trump’s base and improve his prospects in the Republican primary. Trump is widely regarded as the front-runner to represent the Republican Party in the 2024 presidential election.

Additionally, there are felony investigations into Trump in Georgia regarding the 2020 election and in Washington regarding the assault on the Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021. All of the inquiries have been dubbed political persecution by him.