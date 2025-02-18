A bill has been introduced in the US Parliament that could prevent the President from imposing travel restrictions based on religion.

According to the World News Agency, the bill, called the National Origin-Based Anti-Discrimination for Non-Immigrants Act, was submitted by opposition party member Judy Cho and Senator Chris Coons in Congress.

If passed, the Immigration and Nationality Act would be further strengthened to prevent the President from imposing travel restrictions based on religion.

The bill would also ensure that travel restrictions to the United States can be imposed with the advice of Congress and only on the basis of specific and credible evidence.

Member Judy Cho, who submitted the bill, said that the travel ban on Muslims was based on prejudice and Islamophobia and was a stain on our national history.

Democrat Member Judy Cho added that this discriminatory act had caused irreparable harm to countless Muslim families.

He added that President Trump intends to implement a travel ban once again, fulfilling his campaign promise.

The Democrat added that re-introducing the NO BAN Act we submitted would prevent any future president from imposing restrictions based on religion.

Senator Chris Coons said that the implementation of the travel ban on Muslims during Trump’s first term had damaged America’s reputation globally.

The US senator added that since the beginning of his second term, Trump has once again been implementing immigration policy based on fear and prejudice.

Senator Chris Coons said that therefore, the implementation of the No Ban Act has become more necessary than ever to prevent the implementation of discriminatory policies.

It should be remembered that the US President had issued an order as soon as he took office, which required countries with shortcomings in immigration and screening processes to be identified within two months.

It is being suggested that Donald Trump intends to use this move as an excuse to implement new travel restrictions.