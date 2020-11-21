US President Donald Trump’s oldest son has tested positive for coronavirus, media outlets reported quoting his spokesman on Friday.

Donald Trump Jr, 42, was diagnosed at the start of this week and has been quarantining at his hunting cabin since the result, the spokesman said was quoted as saying by CNN.

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines,” according to the statement.

Don Jr is the second of the US president’s children to test positive.

Barron Trump, 14, was also diagnosed last month, but made a swift recovery.

A firebrand speaker, Don Jr played a major role in his father’s presidential campaign.