Former US President Donald Trump, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination in next year’s US presidential election, has hinted at ending Joe Biden’s Asia-Pacific trade agreement as soon as he comes to power after winning the election.

Speaking to supporters in Iowa, Donald Trump said he was opposed to a trade deal with 13 other countries because it was likely to hurt the US manufacturing sector and increase unemployment.

In recent days, the Biden administration has made progress in the ‘Indo-Pacific Economic Framework’ (IPEF) agreement with 13 countries, including Vietnam and Indonesia, to get rid of China’s growing trade clout in the region, while Donald Trump has made progress during his tenure. A similar ‘Trans-Pacific Partnership’ (TPP) project was rejected in power.

Donald Trump called IPEF TTP-2 and said that in the next government, we will terminate this agreement of Biden in one day, this agreement is worse than the previous agreement.