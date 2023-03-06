KARACHI: In the interbank market on Monday, the value of dollar decreased by further Rs2.71 versus the rupee after falling by Rs9.34 during the previous two working days.

The dollar’s decline at the start of the week reduced its value from Rs279 to Rs275.75.

The stock market, on the other hand, also started out well, rising 415 points to a 100-point index of 41,752.

Once the economy of the country teetered, with some suggesting the country was about to fail, the rupee experienced a historically steep decline versus the US dollar. Yet, government officials repeatedly expressed their dislike for the idea of calling for more time to get the economy in better shape while, on the other hand, attributing the financial crisis to the policies of the previous administration.

Pakistan and the IMF are now in discussions over securing a $1.1 billion tranche of the $7 billion loan. However, the failure of the nation to sign a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the international lender raised worries about a financial default. In the meantime, the government is enforcing the criteria put forward by the IMF ahead of the SLA, such as levying taxes on various goods and maintaining interest rates.

Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s finance minister, had earlier asserted that staff level agreements with the IMF were anticipated this week and that Pakistan’s negotiations with the fund were likely to come to a close.