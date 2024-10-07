KARACHI: The dollar became expensive against the rupee in both foreign exchange markets.

The rupee weakened against the dollar in both the foreign exchange markets at the start of the new week as exporters stopped cashing their future export remittances due to lower premiums and higher import demand.

The visit of a high-level delegation led by the Saudi Minister of Investment on October 9, with reports of official foreign exchange reserves reaching a two-and-a-half-year high of 10 billion 70 billion dollars, at one point during the business period in the interbank market, the value of the dollar was 4 paise. Due to the decrease of 277 rupees 47 paisa level was also reached.

As the supply improved, the import pressure increased and the dollar started advancing, at one point the value of the dollar increased by 17 paise to Rs 277 68 paise.

After limited fluctuations, at the end of business, the interbank rate of the dollar closed at the level of 277 rupees 64 paisa with an increase of 13 paisa, while the value of the dollar also closed at the level of 279 rupees 69 paisa after an increase of 03 paisa.