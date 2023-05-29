On the first day of the business week, the dollar has gone up by a few paise in the interbank today. After the dollar increased in price by 10 paise in interbank, it became 285 rupees 25 paise. The dollar closed at Rs 285.15 on the last day of the last business week interbank.

A positive business trend is being seen in Pakistan Stock Exchange today. Pakistan Stock Exchange 100 index increased by 570 points to 41 thousand 535. The 100 index closed at 40,964 points on the last day of the last business week.