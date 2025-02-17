Karachi: The dollar continued to rise in the interbank market on Monday, while the dollar depreciated in the open currency market.

The dollar continued to rise in the interbank market on Monday due to pressure from external payments, limited growth due to challenges in exports and increasing imports, but on the contrary, the dollar depreciated in the open currency market, which brought the dollar’s ​​open rate below Rs 281, thus the interbank and open markets were moving in opposite directions.

Due to positive sentiments such as the World Bank’s $40 billion investment plan in Pakistan under the sectoral partnership, the current account surplus for 4 months, the dollar depreciated in the interbank market for most of the trading period, which at one point brought the dollar’s ​​value down by 15 paisa to Rs 279.05.

But as supply improved, demand for external debt repayments and imports increased, and the dollar closed at Rs 279.26 at the close of business, up 06 paisa. In contrast, the dollar closed at Rs 280.98 in the open currency market, down 08 paisa.

The continuous decline in government foreign exchange reserves and the global research firm Tracemark’s forecast of the dollar’s interbank rate falling to Rs 280 in February had an impact on the market, which affected the process of cashing out export earnings by the export sectors.

However, the continuous surplus in the current account indicates that the supply of foreign exchange is satisfactory, but the rupee is weakening against the dollar due to the pressure of increasing demand in the economy and external debt repayments.