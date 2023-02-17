ISLAMABAD: On Friday, the Supreme Court halted Ghulam Mahmood Dogar’s transfer as the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) and referred the case to a larger bench of the high court.

After hearing Dogar’s argument, a three-member bench of the supreme court led by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan referred the case to a five-member panel that is currently deliberating a case involving transfer and posting in Punjab.

After hearing the case on Thursday, Judge Ijaz ul Ahsan instructed Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to disclose all the paperwork pertaining to Dogar’s transfer. Judge Munib Akhtar was added to the court’s bench, which was also reconfigured.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a blue-eyed policeman who had worked for former chief minister Parvez Elahi, was discharged by the caretaker administration on January 23 and was replaced by Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

At today’s hearing, Judge Ahsan inquired as to where the chief election commissioner was.

Because of his illness, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja was unable to attend in court, according to the Election Commission’s secretary.

The secretary allegedly stated that the Punjabi government verbally requested the relocation of Dogar on January 23. According to him, a written request was made on January 24 and approved on February 6.

The judge then questioned if instructions were normally given in response to pleas made orally.

He said, “The transfer letter was issued following the implementation.

“Do federal agencies obey verbal orders? May constitutional organisations impose directives orally? “justice Akhtar enquired.

According to Judge Akhtar, the CEC cannot make decisions about transfers and postings without consulting the members of the Election Commission.

Judge Akhtar inquired as to whether or not the Election Commission had delegated its powers to the chief election commissioner.

The director general (DG) law said that no document granting power was present at this point.