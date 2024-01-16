In response to the question of not getting married, Pakistan’s senior actress Resham has said that she does not want to go crazy by getting married.

Actress Resham recently participated in a private TV program during which the host asked her about being single till now, to which Meera replied that it is better for me to be mentally healthy than married. .

The actress said that I don’t want to be crazy by getting married, I have seen even my friends around me that their marriages are not lasting long, marriages are breaking up fast, which makes my heart panic.

Resham said that I have seen in showbiz circles that people who get married with so much love stay together, so I think that both people should fulfill that marriage, but even so, when that marriage breaks up, I feel sad. It is extremely sad