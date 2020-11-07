Roger Federer has been sidelined from tennis since January 2020 due to his knee surgeries. Federer was last seen at the 2020 Australian Open, and he is expected to return at the 2021 Australian Open. With Federer turning 40 next year, retirement has become a huge topic of discussion. Federer’s coach Ivan Ljubicic recently shed some light on his retirement.

In a recent interview with Oktennis, Ljubicic revealed that both the player and coach haven’t thought about retirement. As of now, Federer has not set a specific date or year for retirement.

“He doesn’t set fixed limits, let alone me. I still hope for a long time, of course.”

What can we expect from Roger Federer in 2021?

It is known for sure that Federer will at least play the 2021 season. Ljubicic didn’t talk much about Federer’s 2021 plans but indicated that the Australian Open will set the tone for the year.

“TalkIng about programs is now premature. I certainly can’t tell today what we will do in April. I know we want to leave as soon as possible, play a big Australian Open, and then evaluate step by step. It is important to go step by step and observe rest periods. As we have always done, however “.

Ivan Ljubicic updates on Roger Federer’s training

Giving an update on Federer’s health and training sessions, Ljubicic delivered good news for tennis fans. Federer’s recovery regime is in full swing and right on time ahead of his much-anticipated return next January.

“He trainsmore and more and better, I’m curious to see how much we will be able to push in the coming months. The program we had in mind, to date, has been fully respected. There is a lot of confidence “.

Recently Federer gave a glimpse of him returning to the tennis court. Federer looks confident and for him, retirement is a long-forgotten thought.