Doctors playing central role in fight against coronavirus: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has said that doctors and medical experts are playing a central role in fight against coronavirus. He expressed these views during a consultation meeting with doctors and other medical staff. Mian Shehbaz Sharif thanked doctors for participating in the meeting and said that medical professionals are frontline soldier in fight against coronavirus. He also paid tribute to Army, Rangers, police and other departments. The Opposition Leader said that purpose of the meeting was to consult about coronavirus strategy. He further said that Dr Tahir Shamsi has recommended using plasma of recovered patients to treat coronavirus patients.