KARACHI: Doctors of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Karachi on Wednesday boycotted their duties in the OPD, saying they would not work till their demands were met.

A good number of doctors came out of the university to raise their voices for the repair of the MRC machine installed at NICH. They said there was just one bed for four patients at the institute.

Furthermore, they said they were working in two shifts since the hospital was understaffed. The protesters demanded the authorities increase the number of doctors at the hospital so that they could perform their duties with ease.