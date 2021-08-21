ISLAMABAD: Doctors treating American blogger Cynthia Richie have decided to keep her in the hospital for further treatment as they wait for the laboratory tests report.

Senior doctors of the medicine department at Poly Clinic Hospital in Islamabad on Saturday inspected the American blogger and noted significant improvement in her health condition.

The doctors also prescribed anti-biotic injection to the American blogged, who is being kept at the Medical ICU of the hospital. According to the sources, the doctors are waiting for the toxicology report of the samples taken from the blogger’s body.

The test will take a few days, they added. The toxicology report will confirm either there was any poison in the body.