Mobile phones have become an important part of our lives. And that is why different companies keep introducing phones based on new features and designs.

But like every product, phones also have more expensive and cheaper phones available.

If we talk about the most expensive phone in the world, it is the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond which is worth $ 48.5 million.

It is made of 24 carat gold and has a large pink diamond on its back. Nita Ambani, wife of Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, has this phone.Similarly, if we talk about the cheapest phone in the world, it is the Freedom 251 which was launched by an Indian company.

Its price is 251 Indian rupees, which is less than 4 dollars.