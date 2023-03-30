By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, appeared on the Sachi Baat programme. He stated that the division in the Supreme Court is a momentary thought and not good for the country and nation. Political instability is also having negative effects on the country’s economy. Parties are at odds with each other; everyone is feeling insecure. Will any country give a guarantee to the IMF for us? The IMF also reviews all developments before making any decisions. Ramadan is a blessed month, and people ask for forgiveness for their sins. The situation will not be controlled until a formal declaration of democracy is made.

President, High Court Bar Naveed Malik participated in the programme “Sachi Baat”. He stated that in an election-related court case, nothing can be said. Elections are not possible until there is an agreement between the parties. If elections are held under these conditions, a new constitutional crisis will arise. We have to sit together and decide where to take Pakistan in the future. At present, all the responsibility is on the shoulders of the political leaders. Elections cannot be postponed unless there is a major emergency situation in the country. Regarding the elections, the Election Commission explained all its excuses in court. Everyone hopes for improvement, but no one can give a final opinion. All of the judges are very respectable; however, the public and lawyers are confused. Judges should not be given such an opportunity if the public gets the wrong impression from cases three or four. Dissenting notes are in place, but the decision of the majority judges will be the unanimous decision of the bench. Suo motu notice to a committee, right of appeal for the party First comes the election in two provinces, and after a few months, problems will arise with the general election. All the parties should sit down and go to the general elections once they have reached consensus. It is not right to destabilise Pakistan for your ego and stubbornness. If the political process is not allowed to be completed in the country, problems will arise.

Economist Mirza Akhtiar Baig stated that we have been in talks with three friendly countries; funds announced by friendly countries have not yet been received. Perhaps the friendly countries are thinking that the agreement with the IMF should be finalised first. There is still $6 billion short of the debt to be paid by June 30, and the IMF is seeking guarantees from China, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. PM Shehbaz Sharif himself should try to convince the heads of these countries. It was not a good opportunity to reduce the price of gasoline by 100 rupees. The government should tell how much gasoline will be given to big vehicles and small ones. It is decided that the IMF will not give anything unless the friendly countries give a guarantee. Will friendly countries guarantee such a huge amount or not? Actually, we need funds from these countries, which are not guaranteed before June 30. There is also a question mark as to how these funds will be given to us. If the flow of dollars stops, the value of the rupee will fall more rapidly. The situation has become so bad that nothing can be said about the coming day. Any situation can arise from the Supreme Court’s decision. The IMF has always done us a favour by rubbing its nose in it.

Law expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar said that the talks about the proceedings of the Supreme Court are not good for the country. High judiciaries around the world are afraid of political interference. Many problems are also because we took political issues to the courts. Our political leadership does not have enough courage to solve problems together. After getting the public mandate, the political parties gave them the responsibilities; the judiciary will also bear the brunt of the current situation, and the political structure will also be affected.