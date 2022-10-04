By Gul Hamad Farooqi

CHITRAL: Polo is also called the king of games or the game of kings. But this game of kings is also a very expensive game. The royal nature people of Chitral have kept this game alive for centuries. The ten-day District Youth Polo Festival was concluded in Chitral with the support of the district administration in which 17 teams from Tehsil Darosh and Tehsil Chitral participated. The final match was played between polo teams of Drosh and Chitral. As the polo ground of Drosh has been lying deserted for the past 38 years, the players of Drosh are not able to practice polo regularly due to devastated condition of their only polo ground, but even than they played polo very well.

In the final match, Chitral polo team won the final trophy by defeating Drosh polo team by three goals than one. Polo coach Aftab Alam says that polo is an expensive sport that needs the attention of the government, it can also promote tourism. But a polo player get only Rs 5000 in a year which is not sufficient.

On the occasion of the final match, Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Anwar-ul-Haq was the chief guest who distributed trophies and prizes among the players. DC Chitral says that by further promoting the polo game, tourism will also be promoted through it.

District Sports Officer Chitral Aamir Zaman while talking to the media said that now there will be revival in the playgrounds across Chitral.

On this occasion, Prince Hishamul Mulk, a player of the Drosh polo team, also expressed his concern and said that there is a lot of potential among the players of Droshh, but the government should also pay attention to the game of polo.

A large number of spectators were present in the polo ground to enjoy final polo match. At the end of the game, the players also threw the traditional Bhangra, which the audience enjoyed. Players of both teams presented traditional dance turn by turn.