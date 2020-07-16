Disgruntled PML-N group claims support of more party members

July 16, 2020

LAHORE : Group of disgruntled members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while deciding to continue to hold more meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, have claimed support of more members of PML-N. According to details, disgruntled members have decided to remain in touch with their party meanwhile continue their meetings with CM Usman Buzdar. The group, which also has support of one MPA of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), is working to get support of more members. It is to be mentioned here that the group of disgruntled members has had three meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

