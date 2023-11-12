It is disgraceful for a caretaker government with a narrow mandate to attack an elected president personally over something that even the most disinterested observer can see is obvious.

The PTI is concerned about the caretaker government’s unfair treatment of the party, its leaders, and its workers. President Arif Alvi wrote a recent letter to the caretaker prime minister outlining these concerns and asking for equal protection under the constitution for all citizens. The letter is evidently unpopular with the current administration.

As expected, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi used social media platform X on Friday to accuse the president of being gaslighted by emphasizing his political affiliation, refute claims that the playing field was unfair, and complain that the president’s actions were becoming more and more “conflicting with his constitutional role.”While President Alvi may deserve criticism for appearing to put the interests of his own party ahead of those of others, it is improper for a carefully chosen caretaker arrangement to publicly oppose him. It is important to note that the PTI is not the only party complaining about the unequal opportunities for political parties before the next general election, nor does it appear illogical or overblown. It is a fact that the state has not spared even the women connected to the party from its excesses; its political workers have been harassed and imprisoned for an extended period of time; many of its leaders are being held without charge or trial.

In the meantime, the PPP has continuously complained that it isn’t given an even playing field; that party’sHowever, the ECP is still unable to show that it is sufficiently committed to fostering the conditions required to hold a free, fair, and inclusive election, in spite of the PPP’s complaints and the mounting evidence of PTI’s political victimization with the assistance of state machinery.

So why should anyone act as though everything is OK? The caretaker setup and the ECP still have a responsibility to prove that they are upholding their respective mandates; perhaps they should start concentrating on delivering instead of wasting time defending legitimate criticism.