Elon Musk recently announced that his company Neuralink has succeeded in implanting a computer chip in the human brain for the first time.

However Chinese scientists have developed an even better wireless computer interface and claim to implant it in the human brain.

Scientists at Tsinghua University announced that the device they developed has been tested on a human patient whose condition is improving rapidly.

The device was implanted in the patient’s brain during a human clinical trial in October last year.

The device is named Neural Electronic Opportunity (NEO) and after its installation, the disabled patient has been able to move his hands through his thoughts.

According to the researchers, their device is better than Neuralink’s chip because it doesn’t risk damaging neurons.

It should be noted that a brain-computer interface enables direct communication between the electrical activity within the brain and an external device such as a computer.

According to the researchers, such devices help completely paralyzed people to communicate and recover.

The device, developed by Chinese experts, is about the size of 2 coins and is implanted in the skull.

It has no battery but is charged with near-field wireless power using a high-frequency camera.

The device was not implanted directly into the neural tissue, but its electrodes were implanted in the membrane between the brain and the skull, the researchers said.

These electrodes send nerve signals to an external receiver attached to the scalp, and then a phone or computer decodes the signals.

According to the researchers, our system tested a novel approach compared to Neuralink, BrainGate, and other brain-computer interface manufacturers.

The system was developed 10 years ago and then tested on animals, with approval to begin human clinical trials in early 2023.

The person who has the new system implanted in his brain was completely disabled after sustaining a spinal cord injury in a traffic accident 14 years ago.

3 months after the device was installed he can lift a bottle with his hand.

The researchers said that with the help of a machine learning algorithm, the patient will be able to eat and drink by himself very soon.

Further research work will be done on the device, after which experts will try to get approval for its general use.