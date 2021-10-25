SKARDU: The Directorate of Technical Education and Skills Development (DTESD), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with the facilitation of the TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP) convened a donors’ conference for the sustainability of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the region.

With this conference, the Government of GB provided a platform to present a roadmap for sustainability of interventions of TVET SSP carried out since 2011 in the region. It was also an opportunity to look at GB’s economic potential to attract substantive investments for the implementation of the 5 years ‘TVET Policy Implementation Plan’ and ‘GB TVET Strategy 2030’.

The TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP) is funded by the European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy. It is implemented by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), in collaboration with regional TEVTAs, PVTC and regional TVET bodies like GB DTESD.

The Conference was attended by the Honourable Speaker Assembly GB Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, the Minister Education GB Mr. Raja Azam Khan, the Secretary Education GB Mr. Iqbal Hussain Khan, the Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation in Pakistan Mr. Ovidiu Mic, the Head of the TVET Sector Support Programme Ms. Iris Cordelia Rotzoll, the Director TESD Mr. Faizullah Lone along with representatives from donors’ organizations.

Speaking on this occasion, Speaker Assembly thanked the participants for taking keen interest. He praised the efforts of TVET SSP for facilitating this entire process.

He stated that “in the CPEC scenario, Speaker Assembly GB Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi is witnessing a number of mega economic interventions, including the construction of dams and road networks, un-explored mineral resources, tourism, trade and commerce, renewable energy and emerging IT sector create a need for skilled labour force in GB. To respond to this need, it requires complementarities such as an effective TVET system that can adapt and produce the required trained workforce in GB, so that upcoming positions can be filled by a Pakistani work force. I clearly see this partnership between DTESD, TVET SSP and other development partners will help train the required workforce to meet the challenges for prosperity and economic growth in GB,” the Chief Minister commented.

Mr. Ovidiu Mic, Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation to Pakistan said that, “the collaborative efforts of various development partners in this region can further build on what EU and its development partners have initiated with our engagement over the past decade. This region has a lot of scope for a variety of skills in sectors such as construction, engineering, hospitality, information technology, and renewable energy, and we look forward to continuing our engagement in the TVET sector here.”

The Government of GB is taking concrete steps for the promotion of the TVET sector through the approval of the TVET Act 2018 of Gilgit Baltistan. The legislative process has opened doors for real-time reforms in the TVET Sector of this remote region.

Some key interventions of TVET SSP in Gilgit and Baltistan include human resource development and private sector engagement in TVET. On the sidelines of this conference, a workshop was also organized that provided a platform for putting forth measures for sustainability of the achievements under TVET SSP and beyond. It further provided the basis for the TVET sector to attract donors/ partners for the funding of key areas of the 5-year TVET Policy Implementation Plan and Gilgit Baltistan TVET Strategy (2021-30). The conference was followed by a Rozgar Mela on the follow-on day at government vocational training sector whereas-many-as 80 RPL and CBT graduates tried their skills for multiple job opportunities. These graduates also received their graduation certificates.