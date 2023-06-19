Vipul Shah, the director, has at last explained why he no longer collaborates with the accomplished Akshay Kumar.

In a number of films, including Waqt: The Race Against Time and Namastey London, Vipul and Akshay have collaborated. Nevertheless, the pair hasn’t worked together in a while.

The Kerala Story producer stated, “When I look back now, I believe it was a very long period of time when we constantly worked together on a non-stop basis.”

Then I understood that I needed to collaborate with other performers and that it would be wise for both of us. I first went out at that point.

Working with Akshay was like second nature, he continued. It was therefore natural for me to think about him whenever I was writing or considering a subject. I began creating my characters while keeping Akshay’s writing style in mind.

Vipul confirmed that he and the Khiladi actor weren’t fighting by saying, “We’re both busy and whenever there’s an opportunity, I can assure everyone that we’ll work together.”

There is no bad feeling. I never argue with anyone. I’m a very happy and peaceful person. In my whole career, I have never engaged in combat.

In terms of his career, Akshay Kumar is working on some incredible projects. For instance, he has The Great Indian Rescue, Hera Pheri 3, and OMG 2 in his library.