Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Director National High Performance Centre (NHPC) Nadeem Khan has said that his relation with nephew Azam khan can ruin the youngster’s cricketing future.

In an interview to , Nadeem said that Pakistan’s Twenty20 side requires aggressive batsmen like Azam Khan, who is the son of his brother and former Pakistan captain Moin Khan.

“Azam Khan’s future can be ruined because of me because whenever he will be selected, people will say that he is the nephew of Director High Performance,” he was quoted as saying.” Jokes apart but this is a bit of cultural issue in Pakistan.”

Nadeem added that Azam has improved his performance considerably over the last couple of years which is a good sign. “Our T20 team also requires a player like him but he needs to improve his fitness first which is why he has been asked to attend the camp by the chief selector,” he added.

Azam has played 15 List A matches in which he averages 29.87 and 36 T20s with an average of 23.96 and a SR of 157.

The batsman has participated in multiple T20 leagues including Pakistan Super League and Sri Lanka Premier League where he represents Quetta Gladiators and Galle Gladiators. The two teams are both coached by his father Moin Khan.