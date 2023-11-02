LAHORE awoke to a heavy layer of smog on Tuesday once again, an unwanted yearly visitor that would not go. Its citizens have had to endure dangerously high levels of air pollution, frequently earning the dubious title of most polluted city in the world. The state of affairs is still grave despite the government’s efforts to address the issue. The severity of the problem is evident from the early Tuesday Air Quality Index reading of 439. To put things in perspective, breathing is deemed safe when the AQI is less than 50. Lahore’s AQI has been persistently above the cutoff point in recent times, putting the city’s residents’ health and the environment at constant risk.Concerned about the rapidly worsening circumstances, the Lahore High Court mandated yesterday that the city government declare an emergency. At its core, this ominous shroud—which is frequently attributed to weather—is a man-made crisis with far-reaching effects. Contributors to air pollution include construction projects, solid fuel use, industrial processes, and vehicle emissions. The issue is made worse by farmers who burn crop residues after harvest. The formation of smog is also influenced by construction dust and industrial emissions.Concerned about the rapidly worsening circumstances, the Lahore High Court mandated yesterday that the city government declare an emergency. At its core, this ominous shroud—which is frequently attributed to weather—is a man-made crisis with far-reaching effects. Contributors to air pollution include construction projects, solid fuel use, industrial processes, and vehicle emissions. The issue is made worse by farmers who burn crop residues after harvest. The formation of smog is also influenced by construction dust and industrial emissions.Safe City cameras are being used by traffic police to target smoke-emitting vehicles. In addition to fines placed on cars and kilns, over 1,090 kilns have implemented zigzag technology, pyrolysis plants have been closed, and cases against burning crop residue have been registered. All throughout the division, Section 144 is in force, outlawing any activity that leads to pollution. Although these steps are praiseworthy, it is important to understand that the smog crisis necessitates a thorough and ongoing response. To lessen the crisis’s underlying causes, the government must keep up its efforts, enact strict regulations, and implement long-term plans. It is essential for the environment Lahore’s residents live in as well as their health.

