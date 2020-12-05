19 Pandemic situation

ISLAMABAD;Human Resource Development Network (HRDN) organized E-Conference as part of its 21st virtual All Members’ Meeting. 324 professionals including middle and senior level management professionals from Academia, UN Agencies, International Donor agencies, Ministries, National NGOs and professionals from corporate and developments sector aimed at exploring the new horizons of Digitalization and HR management post COVID-19 by attending the event through Zoom and Face Book live.



Mr. Shoiab Ahmad Siddiqi, Federal secretary Ministry of Information Technology (MOITT) GoP was the Chief guest at the event.

HRD Network (HRDN) a membership based network and think tank on HRD, includes more than 145 National and International NGOs and around 850 Individual professionals from diverse professional backgrounds. All Member’s Meeting(AMM) is the tradition of HRDN for the last 20 years, which attracts participation from top of the line prestigious institutes from their diverse network. This event provides

opportunities of interacting, learning and knowledge sharing among HRDN professionals, donors and government sector. The theme of this year’s AMM was carefully selected with the believe that all HRDN Members are facing this common challenge of ‘business continuity’ in post-COVID-19 situation and they are looking for innovative solutions and new evolving trends as part of ‘New Normal’ after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Top of the notch and highly learned professional speakers from public and private sector Mr. Shaoib Ahmad Siddiqi Federal Secretary MOITT, Mr. Javed Hassan Chairman NAVTTC, Ms. Sabahat Bookhari Director HR-British Council and Mr. Sharayar Hydri ex SG-P@sha/independent Consultant were invited to shed light on Digitizing Skills and HR Mangement.



Chairperson and founding member of HRDN Dr. Roomi S. Hayat commemorated the conference with welcome note and addressed the arena. He further discussed that establishing HRDN was once a dream and it feel so satisfying, seeing the Network growing and expanding with its mission and vision.Furthermore, he said COVID-19 has prompted the digitalization process, digital skill development is still a new notion, we are still in the process of acquiring knowledge that how we will inculcate digitalization.

It is a great hope that digitalization will open new horizons in skill development, learning and human resource development.



Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom(MOITT)Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddique said that “Pakistan is propelling in IT Industry with still an untapped huge potential, digitalization policy of Government of Pakistan is in place. Ministry of IT is open for collaborations and suggestions to further broaden the horizon of Information Technology in Pakistan.



Mr.Javed Hassan, Chairman National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)concluded his session on Digitalizing Skills and HR Management with that Human resource development is critically important and digitalization is the way forward.



Explaining the current crisis which HR professionals are facing Ms. Sabahat Bokhari, Director HR British Council emphasized that HR should take small initiatives and experiment, as this crisis has illuminated that we cannot hold further with our old policies and practices.

It was also the 21 st Birthday of HRDN and Ms. Robeela Bangash (CEO-HRDN) shared the journey of past, present and future programs. HRDN is one of the leading Think Tank organization in Pakistan which strives to connect and reconnect its professional members. She further added that our members are our strength, we are always open for new members and ideas.

The Members’ Junction was facilitated by Ms. Fauzia Malik & Mr. Sohail Khan Bangash Lifetime HRDN Members.



Ms.Robeela Bangash, CEO HRDN concluded AMM with the Vote of thanks to all the guest speakers and especially Honorable Federal Secretary MOITT. She extended her thanks to the partner of the event Mr.Farhan Mahmood (HRDN Professional Member and CEO Beyond Paradigm) and Mr. Burhan from Beyond Paradigm for making the vent possible. The support of HRDN team 2019-2020 and volunteer spirit of HRDN members was also acknowledged.