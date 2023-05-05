The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has informed the Supreme Court that the Punjab provincial council elections cannot be held on 14 May due to failure to plan transportation for the mission. A three-judge panel chaired by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial set the election date and specific guidelines for funding Rs 2,100 crore as requested by the ECP, and organizations were asked to disclose their participation in the holding of the elections. However the committee noted in our report to the court of cassation that many transactions and requests cannot be scheduled according to time at the moment.

Unfortunately, the country went into an unnecessary legal and political crisis due to the PTI’s wrong decision to cancel the bicameral in Punjab and KP that have their own governments and could complete their policy work. National Assembly and other legislatures of Sindh and Balochistan. The Supreme Court’s decision on the matter became the subject of contention on one side and the judiciary on the other, as the federal commission did not aim to hold its constitutional mandate within 90 days, citing security and financial constraints. On the other hand, there are the leaders and the board of directors.

The fact that the court’s accusation alone does not sound very good from the outside, that sensitive issues do not listen to the call for full jurisdiction, and that it makes a unilateral decision and causes opposition in the political party, makes the problem worse. for seeing all the inconveniences on the spot. The court evaluated the decision to give both parties time to discuss the issue and find a political solution. Also, neither side has specified the level of change that would make the process effective. Concerned, the government and the PTI agreed to suspend protest talks, knowing full well that dialogue was necessary for talks to be successful. While PTI head Imran Khan adheres to his previous position that the remainder should be removed by May 14 to allow elections for all assemblies to be held on the same day, some government ministers and PDM leaders have said that elections will not be held at 10. May was earlier this month, claiming that the PTI wanted to come back to power through the “judiciary”.

Now, PTI is threatening to take to the streets if the government does not comply with the Supreme Court’s decision to hold elections in Punjab. Oddly enough, PTI and Supreme Court all attention is on the Punjab Assembly elections, no one is talking about the KP elections and the Parliament has disappeared. The coalition government also does not believe in racial discrimination. The Supreme Court has therefore not made a new decision yet, but it is a thing of the past when an unfair decision can have a positive impact on the government that has been successful in its previous decisions. This could take the tightening of government institutions to new heights, and no one can predict with certainty what the end result will be.

As for PTI’s threat of attack, this could be a security situation that could be used by the government as an excuse to impose an emergency. It is also unfortunate that the PTI has decided not to attend all party meetings organized by the ANP, claiming that this is a PDM demonstration that is wrong for political parties. We’ve made it clear in these columns that if the elections were fair and transparent, it wouldn’t make much difference if they were a few weeks later or sooner. Therefore, instead of increasing conflict and confusion, all politicians should agree to hold elections after the end of the current session and introduce free and fair reforms to the electoral process.