The eccentric eater Elon Musk, a tech entrepreneur, has admitted that he occasionally feels better after fasting. Internet users speculate that the close buddy he claims to have given him this advice is the former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey.On the microblogging website, the Tesla CEO wrote: “On the advice of a good friend, I have been intermittently fasting and feel healthier.

I will periodically give some suggestions that seem to be effective for me in case you find it helpful,” Musk concluded.In response, a commenter sarcastically questioned Musk as to whether Dorsey, who has admitted to barely eating seven meals each week, was Musk.Are you there, Jack Dorsey, my friend? He is a staunch advocate of the diet trend. I find it ironic what Americans do given their first-world problems.

We provide money to those who must fast indefinitely since there is no food available.When asked how much weight he had dropped, Musk said, “Over 20 pounds down from my (unhealthy) peak weight.”