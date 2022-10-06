Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, recently appeared at the Maja Ma special screening. Aryan Khan has a sizable social media fan base. His sister Suhana Khan was with him. Numerous celebrities, including Ananya Panday, attended the exclusive screening.

Internet users can’t stop commenting on a new video of Ananya and Aryan that has recently surfaced. Aryan and Ananya were childhood friends, the most recent video shows that their relationship is strained.

Aryan can be seen walking into the event in the Instagram video while Ananya is left standing by herself. In an alleged drug case, the star kid, who recently received a clean bill of health from the NCB, was reportedly spotted ignoring Ananya.

After appearing on Koffee with Karan 7 with Karan Johar, Ananya was recently seen discussing Aryan. She said that despite having feelings for Aryan, nothing ever occurred between them.

Karan even enquired as to why certain plans fell through, to which she advised him to speak with Aryan.Ananya is currently hard at work filming for her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

She also appears in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Aryan, on the other hand, is apparently ready to make his writing debut.