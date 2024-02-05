In Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), 10 personnel were martyred while 6 personnel were injured in the attack on the police station by terrorists.

According to the police, unknown terrorists attacked DI Khan’s Tehsil Daraban police station late at night.

10 police personnel on duty were martyred and 6 injured in the terrorist attack.

According to reports, the terrorists managed to escape after the incident, and the police and security forces started a search operation to find the terrorists.

The funeral prayers of the police personnel who were martyred in the attack will be offered at the Ijaz Shaheed Police Line.