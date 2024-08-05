There are examples of people with less power dominating those with more power, Amanullah Kunrani

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi conversation in Sachi Baat programme

Balochistan was given priority in DG ISPR’s press conference

DG ISPR’s press conference was comprehensive and covered all issues

Law expert Amanullah Kunrani’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi .

There are examples of people with less power dominating those with more power

A new nation emerges in every decade

As long as they stick to their position like the Palestinians,

Our foreign policy did not show the charisma to stop August 5, August 19

Pakistan Army is taking various measures in Balochistan but they are not permanent,

Today we need unity more than development in this country

In this country there is a need to unite the people of every race,

We got Pakistan by shedding blood, but today we are shedding each other’s blood,

For development and prosperity, doors of love must be opened for each other

Balochistan’s resources are wasted by those who come to power,

Inviting the army for political talks is a violation of the constitution,

If the army negotiates till May 9, then it is right, there is a parliament for political matters,

Our judiciary is there, good decisions are being made, we should trust our institutions,

The situation should be improved, no problem should be made into a problem,

Every political party is looking at its own interests, the interests of the country should be taken into consideration,

Fascism is against humanity anywhere, the people of Bangladesh expressed their anger

Hurriyat leader Imtiaz Wani’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi Saayt”.

Pakistan and foreign countries have seen a new passion for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir, Imtiazwani

Journalism is not free in India, Kashmiri journalists need permission to print news, Imtiaz Wani

Salutations to our Hurriyat leader, Imtiaz Vani, who did not break even though he was imprisoned

India talks about human rights but the Hurriyat leaders are not given any facility even in jail, discrimination

India is using all its tactics but the people of Occupied Kashmir are not broken, Imtiaz Wani

Kashmiri people want the situation in Pakistan to improve, Hurriyat leader Umtia Zwani

Any bad incident in Pakistan also affects Kashmiri people, Imtiaz Wani