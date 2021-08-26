SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), headed by incarcerated senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has expressed serious concern over the killing spree unleashed by Indian troops in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the fresh incidents of killing of youth by the troops as the worst form of Indian state terrorism.

He said that it was unfortunate that the Kashmiri youth were being killed by the Indian forces’ personnel without any reason. During the past couple of months, he said, scores of young and educated boys have been killed during so-called cordon and search operations conducted by the Indian military and paramilitary personnel across the territory.

The spokesman pointed out that the targeted killing of youth was part of India’s nefarious designs to change the demography of IIOJK. He said that on one hand, Indian forces were involved in the systematic genocide of Kashmiris while on the other, the Modi-led fascist regime was hatching conspiracies to choke every dissenting voice in IIOJK by using draconian laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The DFP spokesman reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion. He said that the oppression and suppression by the Indian government could not deter the Kashmiri people from carrying on their just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination, guaranteed to them by the world community.

The spokesman urged the international community to take cognizance of the growing Indian military onslaught against Kashmiris. He said that the bloodshed and violence would continue in IIOJK unless the Indian government was held accountable for the heinous war crimes being committed by its forces’ personnel in the territory.