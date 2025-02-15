Scientists have created a solar-powered device that can extract pollutants from the air and turn them into fuel for cars and planes.

A team of researchers at the University of Cambridge has created a new reactor inspired by photosynthesis that does not require any wires or batteries to convert carbon dioxide in the atmosphere into syngas.

The researchers say that this reactor offers a new solution to the climate crisis, providing an alternative to existing carbon capture and storage (CSS) technologies.

CCS is considered a way to reduce or eliminate the effects of climate change and the British government recently allocated 22 billion pounds for this technology.

The current CCS method is criticized for its high energy consumption, in addition to concerns about storing pressurized carbon dioxide underground.