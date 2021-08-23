LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that development of backward areas neglected during former regimes is top priority of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for which all resources are being utilized.

These views were expressed by him while talking to delegations from Dera Ghazi Khan and other cities of Punjab which called on him in Lahore on Monday.

Usman Buzdar said that public service was the mission of incumbent PTI government and we were fully aware of problems faced by people of province.

The chief minister said that he was visiting different cities of the province to solve the problems of people at their door step.

Buzdar also listened to the problems of the delegations and issued instructions on the spot.