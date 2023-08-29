Devastation caused by climate change seems to have subsided to the point where it no longer seems to be causing as much anxiety as our more transient issues. With national attention focused mainly on political and economic issues, severe damage continues in Punjab along the Sutlej, which has surged threefold to apparently its greatest level in 35 years, inundating huge areas along its banks. The flooding was precipitated by the flow of massive volumes of water into Pakistan from India, where strong monsoons in the north of the country — rainfall was estimated as over three times the norm in the Ladakh region, for example — have fed the river and forced it to burst its banks. satellite pictures that were Images of the Sutlej taken in the middle of June and the middle of August illustrate how drastically the terrain has changed in a relatively short period of time, indicating that both countries have experienced extremely high levels of flooding, according to the Observatory.

Affected populations are continually being moved to safer regions, despite the fact that hundreds of thousands of people have previously relocated. Fortunately, authorities have been proactive in their rescue operations, able to transfer thousands of individuals and cattle from hundreds of settlements on the lush plains along the easternmost tributary of the Indus to safer sites before there could be any significant loss of life. The Punjab relief commissioner anticipates that “soon” everything will return to normal and that people will eventually be allowed to go home again, but Images of the Sutlej taken in the middle of June and the middle of August illustrate how drastically the terrain has changed in a relatively short period of time, indicating that both countries have experienced extremely high levels of flooding, according to the Observatory. Time is running out for the people of the subcontinent, thus it is imperative that important issues like who will pay, who will benefit, and how much money will go into the loss and damage fund are resolved.

Affected populations are continually being moved to safer regions, despite the fact that hundreds of thousands of people have previously relocated. Fortunately, authorities have been proactive in their rescue operations, able to transfer thousands of individuals and cattle from hundreds of settlements on the lush plains along the easternmost tributary of the Indus to safer sites before there could be any significant loss of life. The Punjab relief commissioner anticipates that “soon” everything will return to normal and that people will eventually be allowed to go home again, but