According to American media, 22 people died in various accidents due to tornadoes in the US states, in which the highest number of 7 deaths occurred in the state of Tennessee.

According to US media, 15 deaths occurred in Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Indiana.

More than 600,000 homes in the US are without power due to the tornadoes, in addition to the tornadoes uprooting trees and damaging infrastructure.

More than 60 tornadoes were reported in several states on Friday and Saturday, the government’s storm forecasting center said.