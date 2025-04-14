Legendary singer Noor Jahan and Ijaz Durrani’s daughter Nadia Durrani has revealed the private lives of her parents for the first time in an interview.

Nadia Ijaz Durrani said that despite the separation between her parents, they were good friends until their deaths.

The singer’s daughter said that her father Ijaz Durrani always respected her mother Noor Jahan immensely and this relationship of respect continued until the last moment.

She added that before her death, it was her father Ijaz Durrani who took her mother Noor Jahan to the hospital and took care of her.

The daughter of legendary singer Noor Jahan said that her mother used to cook food for her children with her own hands even during her busy and popular life.

Nadia Ijaz Durrani added that her mother also raised the most beautiful things for all of us, however, after the marriage of her elder sister Zil Huma, we three younger sisters were sent to boarding school.

He further said that whenever any of our sisters had a birthday, despite their separation, our father and mother would come to the boarding school together and celebrate their birthdays.

It should be remembered that the famous hero of the past, Ijaz Durrani, and singer Noor Jehan were married in 1959 and divorced in 1971.

Noor Jehan was first married in 1941 to Shaukat Hussain Rizvi, with whom she has a daughter, Zil Huma. The two divorced in 1953.

Later, Noor Jehan married Ijaz Durrani. Ijaz Durrani also had two more marriages after Noor Jehan.