Rawalpindi: Rs 14 per liter reduction in petrol price did not reduce the inflation rate.

The effects of the severe wave of inflation have reached the Sunday market as well, where customers who came to buy cheap essentials became red-faced with anger after hearing the high price.

Ginger is being sold at 450 rupees, onion 200, potato 100, tomato 100 rupees, cabbage 120 rupees, and garlic 500 rupees in the Sunday market of Rawalpindi.

Citizens started expressing their anger after hearing about the high prices. They say that if the buyers finally go, where should they go?

Those who come to the Sunday bazaar for shopping say that the price of petrol has decreased but the inflation has not decreased in the open market.

Fruit rates have not decreased in the Sunday market. Apple is available at Rs 150 to Rs 300 per kg, pomegranate at Rs 350 per kg, and grapes at Rs 200 to Rs 350 per kg.