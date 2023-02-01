During its initial days of release, Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathan made more than 500 crores, and it continues to perform record-breaking business in India. Due to an Indian film prohibition in Pakistan, Shah rukh Khan’s Pakistani fans were unable to see the movie.

The News claims that despite the restriction, the movie is now being illegally screened in DHA, Karachi, Pakistan. Pathaan is being screened illegally at DHA, Karachi, Pakistan, despite the fact that no Indian or Pakistani movies are permitted to be screened in either country.

According to reports, Pathan movie adverts were openly put on two extremely well-known Facebook accounts for the sale of tickets at Rs900.