Despite mounting criticism from a public enraged by discoveries of the ruling party’s ties to the Unification Church, the government of Japan said on Friday that it would spend $1.83 million on a state funeral for the country’s deceased former leader Shinzo Abe.

Although funeral services were held quickly after Abe’s murder on July 8 at an election rally, Japan has chosen to have a formal funeral in Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan arena on September 27. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving but divisive premier. He was shot and killed.

The decision to pay for the state burial entirely with public monies was made by the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a favoured successor of Abe.The public has been incensed by disclosures of connections between the ruling party and the Unification Church, which, according to the large majority of survey participants, have not been adequately explained.

This has caused Kishida a lot of trouble and has decreased his support.The church, which was established in South Korea in the 1950s and is well-known for its large weddings, has come under scrutiny over the years for how it raises money.

According to his social media posts and press sources, Abe’s alleged assassin held a grudge against the church and claimed it caused his mother’s financial ruin. He also accused Abe of supporting the religion. He was apprehended at the location shortly after the shooting.According to reports, the individual is being evaluated for his mental health.