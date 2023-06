KARACHI: During the first hours of trading in the interbank market, the Pakistani rupee stayed mostly unchanged against the US dollar.

Monday’s intraday trading saw a decrease in the local currency of Rs0.06 against the US dollar, to trade at 287.25.

The troubled rupee was fairly stable last week and ended up at 287.19.

Over the past few months, the value of the Pakistani rupee has decreased by roughly Rs61. It has lost a staggering Rs109 in value against the dollar since April of last year.