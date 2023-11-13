Despite being out of the ICC World Cup 2023, the Pakistan team will get crores of rupees. In the ongoing World Cup in India, Pakistan won 4 out of 9 matches in the group stage and ended the event with 8 points and fifth position.

ICC has fixed the total prize money for the World Cup at 10 million dollars.

ICC has set 40,000 dollars for winning each match in the World Cup, while the team eliminated from the group stage will get 100,000 dollars.

The Pakistani team that is eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup will receive a total of 260,000 dollars from the prize money allocated for the ICC World Cup.

The national cricket team won 4 out of 9 matches of the World Cup, Pakistan will get 160 thousand dollars for winning 4 matches and 100 thousand dollars for the group stage.

After losing to England, Pakistan’s journey to the World Cup ended with the fifth position

Pakistan will get 4 match wins and a group stage total of more than Rs.730 lakhs.

It should be noted that the losing semi-final teams from ICC will get 8.8 million dollars, the runner-up team of the World Cup will get 2 million dollars and the winning team will get 4 million dollars.