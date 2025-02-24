In the contempt of court case against the Deputy Registrar Supreme Court, the federal government has filed an intra-court appeal in the Supreme Court to declare the January 27 decision of the two-member bench of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Abbasi null and void.

In the intra-court appeal filed by the federal government in the Deputy Registrar contempt of court case in the Supreme Court, it was taken that the two-member bench exceeded its authority to hear the contempt of court case, and the court was dissolved after issuing a show cause notice to the Deputy Registrar.

It was held that the 2-member bench did not have the authority to issue this order, the Constitution Bench has already withdrawn and declared the orders of January 13 and 16 null and void, by placing the case before itself, the 2-member bench took the authority of the Judges Constitutional Committee into its own hands.

The petition said that after the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the regular bench cannot hear cases of constitutional and legal interpretation, the 2-member regular bench exceeded its powers.