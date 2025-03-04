ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will attend the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to discuss the deteriorating situation in Palestine and joint measures against Israeli aggression and violations of Palestinian rights.

A statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will attend the extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

He said that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and attend the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Jeddah on March 7.

He said that the high-level meeting will be attended by foreign ministers and senior officials of the OIC member countries. The meeting will discuss joint measures against the deteriorating situation in Palestine, Israeli aggression and violations of Palestinian rights.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said that the meeting will discuss joint measures against efforts to displace the Palestinians, Pakistan is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause.

He said that Pakistan has been continuously highlighting this issue on various international platforms, and the Deputy Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people in the upcoming OIC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said that the Deputy Prime Minister will highlight the country’s stance on unwavering support for the Palestinian people, and Ishaq Dar will demand complete withdrawal from all occupied territories of Israel, including Jerusalem.

Shafqat Ali Khan said that Ishaq Dar will condemn unacceptable proposals for further displacement of the Palestinian people and will emphasize the restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinians.

He said that the rights of the Palestinians include the right to return to their homeland and the establishment of a viable, geographically contiguous and sovereign Palestinian state, a Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the Deputy Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of key member countries on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.